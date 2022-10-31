Ewan Henderson admits he's his own biggest critic as young playmaker reveals which Hibs team-mate is a key mentor

The former Celtic youngster played a part in Saturday’s victory over St Mirren, setting up the second and scoring the third in a 3-0 victory which moved the Easter Road club into third place in the cinch Premiership table.

A staple of the team earlier in the season, the weekend’s game was his first start since the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in early September.

The return of Kyle Magennis from long-term injury pushed Henderson down the pecking order further, but with Magennis suspended for the visit of the Buddies it was up to Henderson to provide the guile in the No.10 role and he repaid the faith put into him by head coach Lee Johnson.

After the game, Johnson said Henderson was probably the most frustrating player in the squad given the disparity between talent and production this campaign, and the 22-year-old had no qualms about the comments.

"I agree with the gaffer. I’ve not been at my best this season. I started off the season well and then dipped a bit in form,” he said.

‘"I would say I’m pretty harsh on myself. I’m honest in the way I play the game so I’m always going to be harsh because I know what I am capable of.

“I feel that after today I’ll have a bit more confidence in my game. Scoring goals makes you more confident, too. I like the way the gaffer wants us to play. It suits my style of play as well. I just need to keep my head down in training, keep working hard and hopefully keep scoring goals.”

Ewan Henderson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 to Hibs after their victory against St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Henderson wrapped up the points with a terrifically taken first-time finish which thundered into the roof of the net from the 18-yard line.

"It’s obviously a good feeling,” he said of his goal, which killed the game as a contest at 3-0. “Any footballer will say it’s the best feeling in the world – and it is.

“I’ve got a target for the season but I like to keep it to myself as I might not hit it. But the gaffer and I are on sync with what it is.”

Henderson wasn’t the only player to stand out in the Hibs engine room. Nohan Kenneh came in for Josh Campbell and mopped up play well in front of the back three, enabling Joe Newell to push forward and play an influential role in the win.

The latter is hitting form again after an indifferent start to the season, while Henderson revealed he’s been a good mentor to his younger team-mate away from Easter Road.

"Joe is a top player. I’m close with him off the pitch as well,” he said. “He helps me every day in training. He’s always speaking to me, on and off the pitch, about things I could do better and how I can improve my game.

“I love playing with Joe and everyone knows how good a player he is. It’s obviously good if you get on well away from the pitch. With all his experience, playing in England in a high level in the Championship, he is there to help me and make me a better player.”

