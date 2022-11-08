BVB finished second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City with two wins, two draws, and two defeats, scoring and conceding nine goals. They will be looking to better their best-ever performance last year, when they lost to Atlético Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Dortmund’s website Tullberg, who spent the 2008/09 season on loan at Tynecastle, said he was ‘delighted’ with the draw.

“It's a great thing for me personally to return to Edinburgh, because I spent a year playing for Hearts. The fact that Hibs U19s got the better of top clubs like Celtic or Rangers [in the league] is a surprise in itself," he added.

"We have reached the play-offs for the second season in succession. If we consider the circumstances, we must be very proud. I have a feeling of pure joy ahead of the game against Hibs.

"We will prepare ourselves very well to face this opponent. But our main focus will remain on the Bundesliga for now.”

Dortmund’s Under-19s play their final league match before the winter break against MSV Duisburg on December 4, and aren’t due to resume Bundesliga matches until February 19. However, Tullberg’s side are due to play three friendlies against VfL Wolfsburg on January 21, VfB 03 Hilden on January 24, and Nordsjaelland on January 29 in a bid to keep the squad ticking over ahead of the trip to the Scottish Capital.