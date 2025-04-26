It had to be Kevin Nisbet, didn’t it? Just as Hibs had a new club record of 18 straight top-flight games without loss just within their grasp, up popped the former Easter Road favourite with an absolute wonder goal.

The Aberdeen striker’s sumptuous, lobbed finish beyond a helpless Jordan Smith secured a home victory for the Dons with all sorts of implications in the race for European places. Jimmy Thelin’s men are now level with David Gray’s side on points, although Hibs remain in third place on goal difference; already, it feels like this race to be Best of the Rest will go right to the wire.

In a Hibs team missing the injured Lewis Miller, opening the door of Warren O’Hora to return on the right side of the back three, the visitors had to defend a lot of crosses in opening exchanges that saw both sides create chances. Rocky Bushiri, a man who has stamped his name all over this fixture in the past, had the distinction of blocking a shot at both ends of the park – one from Topi Keskinen, the second an unintentional stop on team-mate Jack Iredale’s goal-bound effort – in a crazy 20 minutes that also saw Martin Boyle rip one shot wide and Josh Campbell hit the post with a header.

Kieron Bowie, promoted from the bench after his two goals in the ritual dismemberment of Dundee last time out, looked a handful from the outset, occupying defenders and running channels to good effect. Hibs also had a scrappy ‘goal’ disallowed for a foul on the keeper.

Gray’s men would have known that a draw suited them, of course, in terms of fending off Aberdeen’s challenge for third place. But that didn’t stop them from giving as good as they got.

Chris Cadden probably should have crossed instead of shot with an opening that fell to him, allowing Leighton Clarkson to clear. And Campbell miscued a shot from decent range at a reasonable angle.

Aberdeen throwing Hibs-bound Jamie McGrath into the contest was certainly a bold move, as Sir Humphrey would put it. Aye son, go on and play yourself out of Europe next season …

As it transpired, Nisbet was the man to make the difference, picking up a half-cleared ball just outside the box and finishing with impeccable technique. It looked like he enjoyed the moment, to say the least.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6.5/10 Could do nothing about the goal. Really good in his distribution, both with feet and through some excellent throws. Made an excellent injury-time stop from Dabbagh to keep it at 1-0. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6/10 Irish centre-half marked his first start since March with an assured performance, slotting into a defensive unit comfortable in playing a high line. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 Involved in a lot of goal mouth action at both ends. Could he have got more on the clearing header that fell to Nisbet? | SNS Group Photo Sales