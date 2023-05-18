Ex-Hibs and Leeds United star ‘offered’ EFL managerial vacancy

Former Hibs defender Sol Bamba has emerged as the favourite for the vacant Cardiff City job.

The ex-Leicester City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough man was reported to be offered the position earlier this week following the news Sabri Lamouchi will leave the club.

Bamba was Lamouchi’s assistant and is the 1/6 favourite with the bookmakers to be appointed. However, Wales Online report Cardiff have ‘played down’ the reports linking Bamba with the position.

The 38-year-old spent five years of his career in Scotland, first with Dunfermline Athletic between 2006 and 2008 before joining Hibs after Watford pulled out of a planned deal for the player.

Bamba played 80 times for Hibs during his stay in Edinburgh. His final year at the club was remembered for his refusal to report for a pre-season tour of the Netherlands, as he wanted more time off after featuring for the Ivory Coast at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

When he returned, he was made to train with the club’s youth side before being recalled to the first team for UEFA Europa League tie with NK Maribor at Easter Road. After the incident, manager John Hughes encouraged fans to give Bamba their backing as he called for the row to be forgotten.

Bamba later went on to play for the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Cardiff City before retiring after leaving Middlesbrough.

He returned to Cardiff as an assistant to Lamouchi, who signed a six-month deal in Wales after joining the side in January. He achieved his goal of keeping Cardiff in the Championship but will not have his stay extended.

A club statement read on Tuesday: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that Sabri Lamouchi will depart at the conclusion of his current deal.

“Sabri joined the Bluebirds at the end of January 2023, overseeing 18 fixtures, and winning six matches. Cardiff City would like to thank Sabri for his efforts and contribution in helping us secure our place in the Championship for 2023/24 and wish him all the very best for the future.

