Ex-Hibs attacker rejoins former club as Scottish Premiership foes announce double signing

The English winger spent the last two seasons at Easter Road after signing for Jack Ross following an impressive spell at McDiarmid Park.

However, his time in Leith was largely frustrating for the 27-year-old, who was notably booed by his own supporters last season (along with James Scott) after being introduced from the substitutes bench. In total he played 50 times in green and white, scoring twice.

Following the expiration of his contract, Wright has decided to return to Perth by signing a two-year deal to join Callum Davidson’s side.

Drey Wright has re-signed for St Johnstone after leaving Hibs this summer. Picture: SNS

At the same time as Wright’s signing, St Johnstone announced the capture of Andrew Considine, also on a two-year deal.

The veteran defender and Scottish international spent the entirity of his career at Aberdeen until this summer. A contract offer from the Dons was revoked after details of negotiations to the press were leaked, according to Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin.

Message from the editor