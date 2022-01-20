Ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross reveals conversations with Martin Boyle over potential big-money move
Former Hibs manager Jack Ross is backing Martin Boyle to make the move to Saudi Arabia as speculation continues to swirl around the winger's future at Easter Road.
The 28-year-old is wanted by Al-Faisaly. The Saudi club have had a number of bids rejected, the last for around £2 million, though Hibs are expecting an improved offer before the end of the January window.
With a weekly wage of £29,000 on the table, Boyle is understandably keen on a move to the Middle East but is content to remain in the capital until Hibs' valuation is met.
Ross, while speaking to the Scottish Sun, revealed he's been in conversations with the Australian international despite being sacked by the Hibs board in early December and replaced by Shaun Maloney.
He said: “I have spoken to Martin a few times in the last week. He’s one of the Hibs players I’m close with and he’s asked me for my advice on his situation.
“He has an opportunity that simply doesn’t come around very often. The one he has in front of him is genuinely life-changing.
“This is a player who has had to graft the hard way throughout his career. He’s worked his way through the levels and had to deal with some serious injuries along the way. He would be deserving of a big money move.
“How things develop, I don’t know. But selfishly, as someone who knows him really well, I hope he gets the chance to grab that opportunity."