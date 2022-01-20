Ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross reveals conversations with Martin Boyle over potential big-money move

The 28-year-old is wanted by Al-Faisaly. The Saudi club have had a number of bids rejected, the last for around £2 million, though Hibs are expecting an improved offer before the end of the January window.

With a weekly wage of £29,000 on the table, Boyle is understandably keen on a move to the Middle East but is content to remain in the capital until Hibs' valuation is met.

Ross, while speaking to the Scottish Sun, revealed he's been in conversations with the Australian international despite being sacked by the Hibs board in early December and replaced by Shaun Maloney.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ross and Martin Boyle chat during training while the former was still manager of Hibs. Picture: SNS

He said: “I have spoken to Martin a few times in the last week. He’s one of the Hibs players I’m close with and he’s asked me for my advice on his situation.

“He has an opportunity that simply doesn’t come around very often. The one he has in front of him is genuinely life-changing.

“This is a player who has had to graft the hard way throughout his career. He’s worked his way through the levels and had to deal with some serious injuries along the way. He would be deserving of a big money move.

“How things develop, I don’t know. But selfishly, as someone who knows him really well, I hope he gets the chance to grab that opportunity."

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.