Ex-Hibs boss Shaun Maloney to Dundee 'on brink of collapse'

The 39-year-old has been in discussions with the Dens Park side for several days. With negotiations dragging on they have opted to restart the process of pursuing other candidates, according to the Courier.

Maloney lasted just 19 days in charge of Hibs after replacing Jack Ross in December. He was sacked in April after back-to-back defeats by rivals Hearts saw the Easter Road club eliminated from top-six contention and the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Ross himself was a candidate for the vacant post at Dundee but excused himself from the running earlier this week.

Maloney has previously stated his next job in management must be the right fit after his four months in Leith.

Dundee are looking for a new manager after announcing Mark McGhee wouldn’t be kept on following the club’s relegation from the top flight of Scottish football.

