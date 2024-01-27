Ex-Hibs favourite facing uncertain future as Rangers transfer 'agreement' in place

The January transfer window is coming to an end and across the Scottish Premiership, clubs will be looking to complete some late business.

Here's a look at some of the transfer stories doing the rounds ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Porteous uncertainty

Ex-Hibs favourite Ryan Porteous could be set for a late January transfer switch, it seems. The defender has been linked with Serie A club Udinese this month after enjoying a relatively strong season in the Hornets' backline.

Porteous is only a year into his spell with Watford, having left Hibs, where he emerged through the ranks to make 157 appearances, last summer and he has played all but four Championship games this season under Valerian Ismael. However, while the Watford chief dismissed reports of interest in Porteous as 'rumours', he failed to rule out a possible exit for the Scotland international.

"With Porteous is only rumours and we don’t want to make any comment," Ismael said when asked about the Scot's uncertain future. "The only thing I can tell you is that over the next five days anything can happen.

“We are aware of the market and we try to make sure that what we can add to our squad will be better.”

Celtic content after transfer 'collapse'

Celtic have no plans to make a late transfer push over the next few days. That's according to Football Insider, who claim Nicolas Kuhn will be the club's only addition of the January transfer window.

The Glasgow club have reportedly seen talks to sign Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brondby break down and unless something drastic happens between now and Thursday night's deadline, their incoming business is apparently complete. Of course, a host of Celtic players are being linked away at present, including Matt O'Riley and Liel Abada, but the club are keen to keep hold of their star men.

Rangers 'agreement in place'

Rangers have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Fluminese left back Jefte this month as they aim to strengthen their backline. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who suggests the player has agreed terms with his deal at Ibrox set to run until June 2027.