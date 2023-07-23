Ex-Hibs favourite opens up on potential Easter Road return as he heaps praise on fans

The Ukrainan forward was a popular loan signing from French club Troyes last campaign despite injuries limiting him to just 15 appearances, ten from the starting XI. He managed to net five goals and gave Lee Johnson’s side another option in attack with his height and hold-up play.

The 22-year-old is contracted to his Ligue 2 side for another three years and is expected to go out on loan again this campaign. Polish top-flight side Raków Częstochowa are said to be chasing his signature, but Kukharevych is holding out hope for a return to the Capital and the Easter Road faithful who made his previous stay so memorable.

"Hibs fans write to me on social media every day,” he said. “My situation is not sorted yet. There is still a possibility I could stay at Hibs for the new season too.

Mykola Kukharevych spent last season on loan at Hibs from Troyes. Picture: SNS

“The support is insane. It was the first time I saw fans like that. They travel in big numbers away from home too. I was shocked to see so many of them.”

Kukharevych spent the summer rehabbing from a muscle injury he sustained towards the end of his Hibs stay, which meant he missed the under-21 Euros with Ukraine.