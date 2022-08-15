Ex-Hibs favourite pens heartfelt column as he seeks to find new club

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder missed the beginning of last season after a health scare as the condition, which he’s had for a number of years, flared up.

After seeing three separate cardiologists, Allan has managed to keep the problem under control and, while it was a consideration, insists he’s not ready to retire from the game as he remains a free agent following his summer exit from Easter Road.

“There's life left in me. I need to be playing,” he wrote in a BBC column. “Since being diagnosed with the heart condition a few years ago, it's thrown doubt in there for some of the clubs. I know the way chairmen think. One million per cent it would be an issue for some teams.

Scott Allan left Hibs this summer. It was his third spell with the Easter Road club. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I've worked so hard to get back. This is the first summer in 14 years, since I've been professional, where every day I've managed to disconnect a little bit.

“As much as I'm missing playing on a Saturday, I've had time to reflect and I think that disconnect will do me the world of good when I go back. You realise what you miss – it's a big world out there.”

Allan also spoke about his frustration with limited opportunities in the Hibs first-team last term after making a full recovery.

“I came back to Hibs, had an impact and then I'm the first guy out. I need a run of games, like any player, and that deflated me because of how hard I worked,” he said.

“The type of player I am, I need six games to get up to speed and you'll see the best of me. I don't feel I was given that opportunity in the last season or so. That's been the problem – there's no momentum gathered.”

The 30-year-old is prepared to drop down a level from his years of starring in Leith but insists the move still has to be right for him as he enters his career twilight years.

“My next place needs to be right in all aspects,” he said. “It might not be as glamorous as I want, but to get back playing – that's what I need to do.”

Message from the editor