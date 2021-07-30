Ex-Hibs forward Florian Kamberi finds new club in the UK

Florian Kamberi has joined Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: SNS

The former Hibs forward has joined the Owls on a season-long loan from Swiss top-flight side St Gallen.

Wednesday find themselves in League One following relegation to the English third tier last season.

Kamberi is the latest recruit in Darren Moore’s rebuilding job at Hillsborough.

The 26-year-old joined Hibs in 2018 on loan, impressing in a partnership with Jamie Maclaren. He scored nine goals in 14 games. He made the move permanent that summer making a further 70 appearances before moving to Rangers on a temporary switch.

The player infuriated the Easter Road support with comments made about the move to Ibrox

"Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man," he said.

"For me, Ibrox is the best atmosphere I have ever played in.

"My second game for Hibs was against Rangers at Ibrox and after the game, I told my agent immediately my dream would be to play in this stadium in front of these fans as they are the best fans in the world - the support is massive."

A permanent transfer to St Gallen followed but he failed to score for the Swiss side and returned to Scotland with a loan move to Aberdeen where he scored once in 14 appearances.