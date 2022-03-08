Ex-Hibs star Scott Brown leaves Aberdeen to concentrate on coaching career

The midfielder didn’t mention retirement in his statement released on the Dons website, but the Pittodrie side did state he was leaving to “take the next steps in his coaching journey”.

It was widely reported on Tuesday afternoon the Celtic legend was going to hang up his boots after becoming disillusioned with his role after Jim Goodwin succeed ex-Hibs team-mate Stephen Glass as manager. His exit was confirmed later in the day.

The 36-year-old was in the running to replace Goodwin at St Mirren before the job went to Stephen Robinson. He won’t be able to be registered as a player for the remainder of this season after being released following the closure of the transfer window.

Scott Brown parades the League Cup at Easter Road after helping Hibs to win the trophy in 2007. Picture: SNS

Brown said in the statement: “I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the board at Aberdeen and, of course, Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching.

“I’d also like to thank all my team-mates and the great staff both at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“I know I was only in the north-east for a short period, but the fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support.

“Aberdeen is a huge club and I know there is a real determination from all to deliver success both on and off the pitch. I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Brown will largely be remembered for his 14 years at Celtic, where he won 22 titles and skippered the club to nine-in-a-row and the quadruple-treble.

He did have success as a Hibs player also, helping his first club to a League Cup triumph in 2007 after coming through the ranks at Easter Road.

He was a beloved member of Tony Mowbray’s much-revered team of the mid-noughties before leaving for Parkhead in a £4.4 million deal. He remains Hibs’ most expensive ever player sold.

