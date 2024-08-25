Ex-Hibs striker back to haunt Easter Road - proving his worth to Dundee boss

Murray celebrates his late equaliser in front of the Dundee fans at Easter Road | SNS Group

Former Hibs striker Simon Murray proved his value to Dundee with his late, late equaliser at Easter Road. And Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty said the forward’s relentless attitude showed just why he’d worked so hard to sign him during the summer window.

Hibs, still interested in stealing midfielder Luke McCowan away from Dens Park before Friday night’s transfer deadline, missed out on their own attempt to reclaim Murray when he chose Dundee for personal reasons. Docherty is delighted that he won that race for the former Ross County star’s services.

Speaking about his equaliser, Docherty said: “That's why I brought Simon to the club. He's such a brilliant, inspirational, enthusiastic, never-say-die character. He probably didn't have his best game today in terms of ball retention but there is popping up at the end with the equaliser, which speaks volumes for him.”

Docherty also praised McCowan’s contribution to yesterday’s 2-2 draw, saying: “He grabs the game, and he’s got the mentality that he doesn’t want to get beat. I want to surround myself with players like that in the dressing room. That’s why he is captain, he drags other players through it.”

On whether he feels confident that the skipper – also subject of interest from Celtic – will be a Dundee player when Saturday comes, Docherty said: “We’ll see. Like all players there is a good level of performance and if you get players performing at that level you are going to attract suitors. We’ll see what happens in the next week.”