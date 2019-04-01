Ex-Hibs striker Jamie Insall returns to football with Connah’s Quay Nomads

Former Hibs striker Jamie Insall has signed for Welsh Premier League side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

The 27-year-old has been banned from all sports for the last two years after failing a UK anti-doping test dfor cocaine in March 2017, but is now free to play again and has been training with the Nomads in recent weeks.

Jamie Insall in action for Hibs in a pre-season friendly with Birmingham at Easter Road. Picture: SNS Group

Insall made headlines when the Easter Road side plucked him from non-league obscurity, signing the striker from Stourbridge in 2015 during Alan Stubbs’ tenure.

He failed to make a senior appearance for the Hibees but spent time on loan at East Fife, winning the Ladbrokes League One player of the month in September 2016 and netting 14 goals over two loan spells for the New Bayview side.

The Worcester-born player failed the test after a match for the Fifers but insisted he had been “done for not being careful and for being with the wrong kind of people”.

He claimed there had been just 0.01 per cent of the drug in his system, with reports suggesting he had unknowingly consumed beers which had been spiked with cocaine on the night before a match.

Nomads boss Andy Morrison said: “A big Connah’s Quay welcome to Jamie Insall who has joined us and will add a different dimension to our game.”

The Welsh club, who were beaten by Ross County in the Irn-Bru Cup final earlier this month, are awaiting international clearance to complete Insall’s signing, but the striker could be available for Friday night’s trip to Caernarfon Town on league duty.

Writing on Twitter, Insall said: “Been a long journey. but I’m back. Look forward to helping The Nomads in [their] quest to win the Welsh prem and Welsh cup this year/next.

“Also excited about a little stint in Europe next year.”