Ex-Hibs striker reveals why he refused to come on as sub under Terry Butcher

Former Hibs striker Rowan Vine has revealed he once refused to come on as a substitute during Terry Butcher’s tenure - in a bid to stick up for a younger team-mate.

Vine, who made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Easter Road side during the 2013/14 season, was speaking to former Hibs team-mate Owain Tudur Jones on the Longman’s Football World Podcast.

Terry Butcher spent half a season in charge of Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

He recalled how Butcher’s arrival following Pat Fenlon’s departure was the beginning of the end for the former QPR forward.

“The one for me was at Ross County away, when [Butcher] put on Ross Caldwell. He’s put him on in the 81st minute at 1-1, or 0-0 or whatever it was. Him and Malpas were shouting on to get him to run around, whereas Ross was a funny boy anyway and he’d just do the things he wanted to do.

“I’m sat there thinking, ‘they’ve put him on, but they probably should have put me on as an experienced player to try and shore it up’. Okay, I was a forward, but you’ve got to track back.

“So Ross didn’t track back and Butch hasn’t really got a loud voice, and he’s straining to shout so Maurice is shouting on and then in the 85th minute they go, ‘get him off, get him off’.”

Rowan Vine in action for Hibs in August 2013. Picture: SNS Group

The incident happened just two games into the Englishman’s reign. Caldwell was sent on in place of Danny Handling in the 80th minute with Hibs a goal to the good but down to ten men after Paul Cairney’s sending off.

Butcher didn’t feel Caldwell was working hard enough so hauled him off in exchange for Tom Taiwo, with the pair involved in a heated exchange as the youngster left the pitch.

Vine continued: “Maurice turned round and said to me ‘get ready, you’re going on’ and I said ‘nah mate’. He’s like ‘what?!’ and I went ‘nah.’

“He couldn’t believe it and got aggressive straight away but I said, ‘listen, I ain’t going on, pick someone else.’ Then Butch has turned round and I told him I wasn’t going on.

“It gets to 89 minutes, and I think Ross has done alright – [Butcher and Malpas] are just overreacting because they’re desperate for this point or the win.

“Then it happens again, he doesn’t track back and County nearly score in the 92nd minute. They get Tom Taiwo stripped off and he was next to me, so I’m like ‘Tom, what are you doing?’

“Tom, bless him, is as honest as the day is long. They’ve put him on the 92nd minute and the ref blows. Ross runs straight down the tunnel, the kid’s like 19 or 20 and in my head I thought ‘that’s horrendous.’

“It’s a horrendous situation and so unprofessional. The person to come out of it the least negatively - I thought - was going to be me! “Ross was alright – he was training the next day and still in the squad but they never wanted me to play again.

“I thought I did the right thing. You put the boy on for ten minutes and you’ve put him on for a reason. You know his personality – you can’t do that. I wanted no part of it.”

It was Caldwell’s last involvement in a green and white shirt as he was sent on loan to Alloa a month later, and didn’t have his contract renewed in the summer. Vine’s last action had come on November 9 - three weeks before the Ross County clash - and he joined Morton the following year.