Ex-Hibs striker signs for Edinburgh City following release from Easter Road
Hibs youngster Ryan Shanley has left the club and signed for Edinburgh City, the cinch League Two club have announced.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:43 am
The 20-year-old joined Gary Naysmith’s side in an initial loan deal at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and has now made the switch permanently.
Shanley netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Stenhousemuir last month.
The striker previously spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts, Finn Harps, Forfar Athletic and Civil Service Strollers during his Easter Road career.