Ex-Hibs striker signs for Edinburgh City following release from Easter Road

Ryan Shanley in action for Hibs during a Scottish Premiership victory over St Mirren last season. Picture: SNS

The 20-year-old joined Gary Naysmith’s side in an initial loan deal at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and has now made the switch permanently.

Shanley netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Stenhousemuir last month.

The striker previously spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts, Finn Harps, Forfar Athletic and Civil Service Strollers during his Easter Road career.

