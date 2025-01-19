Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He wasn’t in the dugout after his appointment but made a hidden contribution to picking up points.

Ex-Hibs and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has made an emotional return to football with former club West Brom.

The beloved manager spent two years at the start of his dugout career at Easter Road before moving to the Baggies. He’s more recently been with the likes of Sunderland and Birmingham City, the latter of which he had to step down as gaffer of due to health reasons.

Now coming out of his health battle, he has been appointed manager of West Brom again. Caretaker manager Chris Brunt took charge against Stoke City on Saturday with Mowbray unveiled pre-match, but a hidden trip to the dressing room at half-time for some words saw the team come from a goal down to draw 1-1.

Brunt told the Express and Star: “He has spoken to the lads a couple of times, and in the coming weeks he will give the lads lots of information to improve the team. Something from my time is that he will do that, he is dedicated to improving individuals as well as his team, he has a great man, a good manager and he will take this football club forward."

“It is great to pass it on to someone I have a lot of respect for. He has done a great job here, and is well respected by everyone so that is a real positive for me. It would have been more of a relief passing it on having won the game to be honest. Swansea and today stand out in terms of having more points overall."

Mowbray said: "This is a club I’ve got great affection for. It’s a club I care for, it’s a club I followed before and after my previous time as manager. It’s a club where it’s always been special whenever I returned with other teams. It’s a real family football club and that’s why I had the discussions with the ownership. I’m so excited to be walking back through the doors and helping the team.

"I would like to thank Chairman Shilen Patel, Sporting Director Andrew Nestor and all involved in bringing me back for providing me with a second opportunity to manage this great club. I like the setup of the club, I like the people. In my discussions with them they were very humble, there was no arrogance, just good people who want to succeed.

"A lot has changed since my first time here, but the club feels like its back on the rise. The one thing I know won’t have changed is the supporters – and I can’t wait to rekindle my excellent relationship with them.

"I’m ready to relish the challenge again. It’s a new challenge. I know I’ve been here before, but it’s a new challenge, a new time, a new era for me at the football club. I’ve been given the all-clear from the doctors after scans earlier this week and I’m full of energy, full of vibrancy and ready to go and do what I feel I do best.

“The bottom line for me is that health-wise, I’ve had a tough year. I couldn’t sit here and say it was a good experience to go through, but it’s been a life experience for me. There’s been low moments and sad moments with the family, but it’s been an experience that I look back at in my life and I’m incredibly grateful I’ve come through the other side.

“There’ll be no lack of energy from me, I’m ready to go. I’ve had a year of lying in a hospital bed getting driven back and forth twice a week for treatment. I’m full of energy again. People who know me well say that I’m back. Bring it on.”