Exclusive: Details of transfer offer Hibs accepted from Millwall for Kevin Nisbet

The Capital club accepted a bid from the English Championship side on Wednesday which was reported to be in seven figures.

The Evening News can exclusively reveal the offer is £2.2 million including add-ons. The deal also includes a sell-on clause.

Dunfermline Athletic would be due a cut of the transfer fee having negotiated their own sell-on clause when Nisbet swapped East End Park for Easter Road in the summer of 2020.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Hearts during the final Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The striker is currently on holiday after the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. He’ll shortly be joining up with the Scotland squad and, with a year still to go on his deal at Easter Road, is understood to be in no rush to make up his mind about his next destination.

Other English clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, are said to be interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer. Hibs are understandably keen to cash in on their most valuable asset before his value depreciates towards the expiration of his deal in 2024, at which point he can leave for nothing.

Nisbet almost joined Millwall in the January transfer window after a bid was accepted by Hibs. However, after travelling down to London, the player decided it wasn’t the right time coming so soon after he’d recovered from an ACL tear.

The 10-cap international has netted 12 goals in 20 games since recovering from the knee injury. The last of those goals came in the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle against Hearts in the final game of the cinch Premiership season as Hibs finished in fifth.

