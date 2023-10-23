Exclusive - Hibs ban fan involved in vile mocking of Ibrox disaster

Hibs have already banned one fan involved in shamefully mocking the Ibrox disaster during Saturday’s loss to Rangers in Glasgow.

And the Easter Road outfit have vowed to identify others who defaced property with graffiti and stickers.

Both clubs immediately condemned the “intolerable” behaviour of some in the travelling support following the discovery of stickers depicting Stairway 13 and the number 66 – the number of fans who lost their lives following the tragedy on January 2, 1971 – scrawled on seats in the away section.

We can reveal that, following the strong words from Hibs, they’ve already been successful in identifying one male supporter – and they’ve acted quickly.

The offender has, according to club insiders, been handed an “indefinite” ban from any matches – home or away – involving Hibernian FC.

And, in a sign of how seriously Hibs are taking the offences, they’re continuing to scour CCTV in and around Ibrox in pursuit of anyone else involved.

In a statement issued within hours of the incident being reported on Saturday night, the club declared: “Hibernian FC is aware of the intolerable graffiti and stickers found in the away end at Ibrox today and condemns the behaviour of the individuals that were involved.

“The club will work with Rangers to identify those responsible and will take the most serious action possible against anyone involved.