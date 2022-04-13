Exclusive: Hibs begin hunt for new striker amid link with Harry McKirdy

The Easter Road club were consigned to the bottom six on Sunday with the 3-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle, a real contrast to the conclusion of last season where they finished third in the Scottish Premiership behind only Celtic and Rangers.

Goals have been hard to come by for Shaun Maloney’s side in 2022 with only 13 goals scored in 16 matches in all competitions.

The club’s board are looking to put that right by signing some additional firepower in the summer and the recruitment team have started identifying targets.

Harry McKirdy of Swindon Town was linked with a move to Hibs on Monday. Picture: SNS

Hibs began the campaign with the three-headed monster of Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge in attack but are now having to make do without all three. Doidge picked up an Achilles injury which kept him out for over three months and is now on the treatment table again having struggled to recapture his prior form. Nisbet won’t be back until next season with a knee injury, while Boyle was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly in January.

Elias Melkersen was recruited in the January window and scored twice against Motherwell on his full debut, though the 19-year-old Norwegian has been forced to lead the line by himself in recent weeks.

Hibs have been linked with a move for in-form Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy, who has netted 18 goals so far this term. The 25-year-old is somebody who is on the club’s radar but there is no serious interest at this point.

