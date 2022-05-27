Exclusive: Hibs defender Paul McGinn receives one-year contract extension

The right-back, who can also operate in the centre of defence, triggered a clause in his contract based on appearances in the 2021/22 season.

There was previously an uncertainty among fans as to whether the former Dundee and St Mirren ace would be kept on for next campaign with his old deal set to expire in a month’s time.

McGinn suffered through some injury troubles this past season, especially after the new year, but still racked up 34 appearances for the Hibees in all competitions and made his Scotland debut in the 1-0 victory over Austria back in September.

Hibs defender Paul McGinn will remain at the club until the summer of 2023. Picture: SNS

Since signing in the 2020 January transfer window, McGinn has played 91 times and helped Hibs reach the final of both the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

His brothers John and Stephen also previously played for the Easter Road club.

