Exclusive: Hibs injury boost as two players in contention for return against Rangers

Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell were both absent from the 2-1 defeat to Livingston at the weekend after each suffering thigh problems.

Campbell had to be forced from the action during the 1-1 draw with Hearts in the Edinburgh derby the previous week.

Bushiri sustained his injury prior to the meeting with Robbie Neilson’s men, but played through the pain barrier as Martin Boyle’s dramatic injury-time equaliser ensured a share of the spoils. His absence in Almondvale meant Paul Hanlon had to be rushed back into the starting XI. The vice captain was forced from the action late in the game, with the score still 1-1, after he started cramping up.

Rocky Bushiri is put through his paces at Hibs Training Centre in East Mains. Picture: SNS

The Evening News understands both players have every chance of returning this weekend. Their presence will ease the strain on the squad with Demetri Mitchell, Aiden McGeady and long-term absentees, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet, remaining on the sidelines.

Bushiri has enjoyed a strong start to the season despite being at the centre of an embarrassing episode for the club in the Premier Sports Cup when he played against Greenock Morton despite being suspended, earning a 3-0 defeat for Lee Johnson’s side and sealing their exit.

Campbell netted an injury-time winner in the opening league match of the campaign, a 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

Saturday’s early-afternoon kick-off will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The match is sandwiched between two huge games for the Ibrox club as they take on PSV Eindhoven for a place in the Champions League group stages.

