Exclusive: What Hibs defender told ref in Edinburgh derby appeal

Down but not out - Bushiri feels Hibs deserved more than a draw.

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri has revealed how he pleaded his case against an early booking for a foul on Lawrence Shankland in last night’s Edinburgh derby – before marking Scotland’s top scorer out of the game. And the Democratic Republic of Congo international insists gaffer Nick Montgomery should have no concerns about his match sharpness after a non-playing role at AFCON, the centre-half declaring: “I wasn’t away on holiday – and I came back ready to play.”

Bushiri only returned to the starting XI in the weekend win over Dundee, Montgomery giving the 24-year-old a full week’s training before throwing him into a first competitive match since the 1-0 home loss to Hearts on December 27. Retaining his place in the line-up last night, he did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to containing Shankland, who tops the Scottish Premiership scoring charts.

Sticking close to his task despite being shown a yellow card by Kevin Clancy after just 19 minutes, not the worst decision made by the ref on a difficult evening for the officials, Bushiri felt Hibs deserved to a win a game that ended in a 1-1 draw. He would also be justified in thinking that the back four should have ended the night celebrating a hard-earned clean sheet.

“I didn’t really focus on being extra careful,” he said, when asked about the impact of the booking on his game, the former Belgian youth international adding: “When I was shown the card, I thought, you know, it’s the first 15 minutes, I need to let Shankland know I’m there.

“But I shook his hand. And I told the referee: ‘It’s a derby. I don’t have bad intentions. Otherwise I would have gone in with studs up!” Seriously, I wasn't trying to hurt anyone.

“I think we did well against him. And I feel like we deserved more from the game.

“Even when I spoke to their players after the game, they recognised it, honestly, that we deserved more from the game. But it’s a draw.

“Listen, it was a proper derby, I think. A box-to-box game at the start, then we got settled. I felt like both teams had their spells in the first half, in particular.

“We had control of the first 25 minutes, then Hearts came into it. You have to accept that in a derby. But I think in the second half, it was all good for us. Some chances, some goal-line clearances from them. It’s tough but we take it – and go again.”

Part of the DRC squad who made it all the way to third place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations, losing out to host nation Ivory Coast in the bronze medal match, Bushiri didn’t play a single minute of competitive football in his six weeks away. Yet he still considers it the greatest experience of his career to date, sharing the journey with international stars who play their club football in different environment all over the world.

Seeking to quash any concern that he’d arrived back in Scotland undercooked after a lack of game time, Bushiri said: “Listen, I wasn’t on holiday. I was at the AFCON, training hard in very hot conditions.

“I was always keeping fit. And you get an extra programme when you don’t play, so I knew in my head that I was still going to be mentally prepared.

“I’m a Hibernian player. I’m aware of my responsibilities. I knew that I had to come back fit and ready to go again.

“AFCON was amazing. The best footballing experience of my life. It has changed my vision of football, has given me an extra boost of confidence, just to be part of the squad.

“I was the second youngest player in the squad and, yes, I did not make appearances. But I was there, I was close, I felt the emotions. And I got to be around a lot of top-class players, learning from them.”

While he was away, of course, the entire Hibs squad was subjected to an overhaul; Lewis Miller, who had been at the Asian Cup with fellow Australian international Martin Boyle, recently joked about not recognising half of the faces in the home dressing room when he returned. For Bushiri, the loss of one close pal hit especially hard.

“My best friend, Allan Delferriere, left when I was away,” he said. “I came back and he was gone, away on loan. I was a bit heartbroken about that.

“But I’ve been impressed with the new guys, especially because a couple of them speak French! They’re bringing a different culture to the group. And it’s a strong group.

