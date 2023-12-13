Exclusive - Hibs star on new role and added responsibilities under Monty

Prayers answered - Tavares has come back with a bang.

Dropping in from his starting position on the left wing, always more of a suggestion than a fixed location, Jair Tavares dropped his shoulder, feinted in preparation of skipping past his man … and then surprised everyone by playing a killer through ball that could, possibly even should, have ended in Dylan Vente scoring against Livingston. A sublime piece of penetrative playmaking from a player pushed out of his comfort zone, the pass – taking five Livingston players out of play at a stroke – prompted an obvious conclusion.

If the Portuguese wide man is going to add THIS sort of thing to his regular repertoire, Hibs boss Nick Montgomery’s decision to end Tavares’ internal exile will look like a very clever move. Especially as the former Benfica prospect seems so eager to adapt to a Monty masterplan that encourages wingers to alternate between traditional wide play and operating as an auxiliary No. 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m a ten-and-a-half, 11 … you can call me what you like!’ said Tavares, when asked about his unfamiliar role. “It is what it is. But it’s new to me, completely new! It’s a different thing because for all these years I’ve just been expected to stay out wide, focus on one-v-ones, getting in crosses, creating chances from the wing. Under this gaffer, they are asking me to play a little bit more inside.

“It’s very unfamiliar for me but I’m working hard to get used to it. The coaches are helping me to understand the role, so I am happy to keep working at it, playing outside, inside … I’ll do whatever they want to help the team.

“The ball for Dylan? It was pretty good, I think. He was unlucky to score. There is always next time!”

That Tavares can talk with confidence about the next game, knowing that he’s likely to be involved, is a reflection on how his fortunes have changed since the arrival of Montgomery. Completely frozen out by Lee Johnson, Tavares was thrown straight back into the first team by the new gaffer, who now considers the 22-year-old to be one of his most “robust” and reliable performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The human side of the Tavares tale, the mental devastation he suffered while out in the cold for so long, is what makes his return so interesting to so many. But it’s a much better story because of how the kid is playing.

“I’m happy again,” he said, adding: “A couple of months ago, I lost the passion that I had for football. But I’m finding myself again, getting confident every weekend, finding more and more to help the team. That is the most important thing.

“But I know I have to maintain this, to keep working hard to make sure I can get better with every game. That is what is I have done to come back. That is what will work for me in the future. There is no such thing as too many games or too busy a schedule. For me? It’s all good.

“I’m obviously liking working under the gaffer and the rest of the coaching staff. They are helping me a lot, along with all the lads in the team, and are really building my confidence back up. I’ve found myself again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still need to get better every single day, because I still know that I can perform better, that I can bring more to the team. This is just the beginning. I can reach the next level – and that’s what I’m waiting for.

“The key is to keep working hard. I have been playing better every week, I think. But the important thing is to keep it going.”

Without giving himself too many pats on the back, very much not his style, Montgomery is entitled to feel pleased with how the restoration of Tavares to the first team has panned out. When the head coach speaks about the subject, it’s clear he’s thrilled for a guy who had obviously been given a raw deal – but also excited by what he’s seeing from Tavares on game day.

“He’s just happy to be playing football but everyone can see the improvement from the game he started after a long period (September’s 2-0 home win over St Johnstone), because we had to take him off not long into the second half,” said Monty. “That was a real moment for him, to get that out of his system and stop trying to prove people wrong, just be a team player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s a real team player, he’s getting better with every game. He can come into pockets, he can spin in behind, he’s really versatile, can play on the left or right, is technically very good – and his game awareness has been getting better every game. That will only improve with more game time.

“He’s also a robust player. You know he can play anywhere. Livingston away or Celtic Park, he’s going to be there and be consistent.