Exclusive: Hibs' transfer stance on Man Utd player made clear
Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has been talking to Edinburgh Evening News' John Greechan
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery would love to land star centre-half Will Fish on a long-term deal. And he’s hoping Manchester United can be persuaded to let their young prospect continue his development in the hard-knock environment of the Scottish Premiership.
The 20-year-old, under contract at Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2025, is on a season-long loan that allows the Premier League giants to recall their player in January. But Fish, aware that he could be called back just to be loaned out elsewhere, has openly declared his desire to stay in Edinburgh.
And Montgomery revealed he wants the youngster to still be a Hibee even after his loan spell is up, saying: “I would love to keep Will, not just this season but on a permanent deal. The kid is still just 20 years old, and he’s growing every week. I think his performances belie his age. He plays like a seasoned professional.
“To watch him in training every day and see the effort he puts into games, he’s really low maintenance. I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him.
“We’re really lucky to have him at the club. And he loves playing for Hibs, loves the club and the boys. Hopefully he’s with us for the season – and who knows what will happen after that?
“He’s just a top human being, No. 1. And, as a player, you know he’s not going to let you down intentionally. Even if he makes a mistake, he’s the first one to try to rectify it. I think he’s got massive potential.
“He’s really coachable. He’s gone from not really being a centre-back who could play out with the ball, to now being able to carry the ball, break lines with his passing, driving forward when the opportunity comes.
“He’s still developing and he’s going to keep improving on that side. But the only way to improve on that is by doing it in training and games. And, when you make a mistake, you get the ball again and go again, keep trying to do the right things. He’s really, really easy to have in the squad because he just wants to learn.”