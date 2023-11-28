Will Fish has been a mainstay of the Hibs defence this season.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery would love to land star centre-half Will Fish on a long-term deal. And he’s hoping Manchester United can be persuaded to let their young prospect continue his development in the hard-knock environment of the Scottish Premiership.

The 20-year-old, under contract at Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2025, is on a season-long loan that allows the Premier League giants to recall their player in January. But Fish, aware that he could be called back just to be loaned out elsewhere, has openly declared his desire to stay in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Montgomery revealed he wants the youngster to still be a Hibee even after his loan spell is up, saying: “I would love to keep Will, not just this season but on a permanent deal. The kid is still just 20 years old, and he’s growing every week. I think his performances belie his age. He plays like a seasoned professional.

“To watch him in training every day and see the effort he puts into games, he’s really low maintenance. I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him.

“We’re really lucky to have him at the club. And he loves playing for Hibs, loves the club and the boys. Hopefully he’s with us for the season – and who knows what will happen after that?

“He’s just a top human being, No. 1. And, as a player, you know he’s not going to let you down intentionally. Even if he makes a mistake, he’s the first one to try to rectify it. I think he’s got massive potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s really coachable. He’s gone from not really being a centre-back who could play out with the ball, to now being able to carry the ball, break lines with his passing, driving forward when the opportunity comes.