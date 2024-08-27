Kwon shooting for goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dundee. | SNS Group

‘We are still building this team,’ says on-loan Celtic midfielder

Driven by a very clear set of ambitions, unburdened by the weight of history that presses down so heavily on some who pull on the green-and-white jersey, Hyeokkyu Kwon wears his optimism lightly enough. Hibs, he insists, will get there.

The top six? Absolutely. And beyond, hopefully. If the hard work going on behind the scenes continues, the South Korean midfielder is confident that improvement WILL happen.

On a personal level, Kwon – on loan from Celtic - sees a future of international call-ups and European glory nights, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of some pretty decent compatriots who graced the Scottish game in an earlier era. He sees success at Hibs as vital to achieving both.

If the frustration of Dundee’s late equaliser inevitably tarnished some aspects of Kwon’s Easter Road debut, the 23-year-old – who managed 64 minutes in his first competitive start since April – looked composed enough alongside club captain Joe Newell. He certainly didn’t set any alarm bells ringing with aspects of his performance. Which is a decent start.

Kwon, who picked up an injury towards the end of last season’s six-month loan spell with St Mirren, feels there is more to come. For himself and for his new team-mates.

“I am not at 100 per cent yet,” he said, adding: “But I will get there. Give me some more game time and I will be better.

“I believe this team can make the top six, that has to be our first aim. Maybe it has been a slow start. But we are still building this team.

“I haven’t been here very long. There are other new signings. We are still getting used to playing with each other on the training ground, as well as in games.

“I am sure that, once we get a better understanding of playing together, we can be successful. There are good players here. I see that every day. And it is a good team.

“Celtic have told me that they want me to come here and get experience of the Scottish game. That is my aim.

“Of course, I knew all about Hibs. What a big club they are and how passionate the fans can be.

“I saw that for myself against Dundee. I thought the fans were very loud, very intense. It was a great experience, even though we didn’t win the game.

“Obviously I want to experience a win as soon as possible. Especially at Easter Road. But there is hard work ahead – and I will have to improve.”

Kown did have some experience of Easter Road before Saturday’s encounter, having played virtually the entire 90 minutes for St Mirren in a 3-0 win over the home side back in February. You wouldn’t think that was a particular great advert for the Edinburgh outfit.

Yet Kwon, who has already impressed head coach David Gray in just a handful of training sessions and a little more than an hour of game time since signing, insisted: “I was excited when Hibs wanted me. I thought this was a good opportunity to develop as a player – and to play for a very good team in the Scottish Premiership.

“I learned a lot from playing for St Mirren last year. I played here against Hibs once when we won. I think those experiences helped to develop me as a player.

“What I learned most is that, in the Scottish Premiership, you need real physicality to play. So during pre-season with Celtic, I worked really hard on that side of my game. I want to show that in performances.

“The first few days at Hibs were tiring because there is a lot to do, and training was very hard. But I felt better as we went on – and my team-mates were very helpful by speaking English very slowly!

“Every day, I am working very hard to improve as a player. And to understand what the manager wants from me.

“My long-term aim is to play in European competitions, because I used to watch Ki Sung-Yueng and Cha Du-ri play for Celtic. I would watch them on television and be inspired.

“I also have international ambitions. To play for my country would be the finest honour.

“I think Hibs can help me to achieve that. But only if I play well here – and help the team to achieve success.”