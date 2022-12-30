News you can trust since 1873
Expected Hibs XI for Tynecastle trip to face Hearts – two predicted changes as Lee Johnson without key players

Hibs travel to Hearts on Monday for the second Edinburgh derby of the season.

By Craig Fowler
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 3:42pm
The expected Hibs XI to face Hearts
The expected Hibs XI to face Hearts

The away side aren’t in great form at the moment and manager Lee Johnson could do without missing the services of Ryan Porteous, who is suspended for the match at Tynecastle Park. The Hibs boss is still trying to find the right blend after losing Martin Boyle for the season with a knee injury and has been using Porteous in the centre of the park of late.

Mykola Kukharevych is a doubt after pulling up prior to the defeat to Celtic in midweek, while Lewis Miller and Jake Doyle-Hayes (who is the subject of interest from Forest Green Rovers) continue to be sidelined.

This is the team we believe Johnson will go with...

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet
Will look to get forward and support the attack from right-back.
The veteran has been preferred to Marijan Cabraja of late and expect that to continue at Tynecastle.
Belgian centre-back has consistently been one of Hibs' better performers.
Will anchor the defence in the absence of Porteous.
Will sit in a deeper role for the clash at Tynecastle Park, we believe.
Lee Johnson will need to turn somewhere in his squad for a spark. Having come off the bench twice following return from injury, it could well be time for the experienced playmaker to earn his first league start.
Will add industry and a bit of bite alongside Newell in the deeper midfield positions.
Has been leading the line again in recent games having spent so long out through injury.
We reckon he'll be moved off the right into a more familiar role.
Has started to show some real promise on the right of the front three these past couple of games.