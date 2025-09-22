Here’s everything you need to know about the midweek clash

As Hibs look to get back to winning ways after their defeat to Rangers, next up is newly-promoted Falkirk away.

David Gray’s men couldn’t have picked a better time to go to Ibrox, with the ongoing protests and uncertainty surrounding the Gers. It was bedlam in the away end when Martin Boyle looked to have put the visitors a goal up, however after a VAR review the Hibs striker was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up. First half goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski were enough on the day to see the home side through.

Hibs’ midweek opponents haven’t looked out of place in the top flight since going up last year. So far this season, Falkirk have beaten Aberdeen at Pittodrie and drawn with Dundee United, as John McGlynn has shown his side can compete with the big boys. However they were defeated 2-1 by St Mirren on their own patch in their last league game.

As both sides try to get back on the straight and narrow, here’s a look at everything you need to know about Falkirk vs Hibs:

When and where will Falkirk vs Hibs take place?

The match will take place at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, 23rd September. Kick off is scheduled for 19:45 (BST). The match was originally meant to take place last month, however Hibs decided to postpone it so they could concentrate on their UEFA Conference League play-off ties.

Will Falkirk vs Hibs be shown on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 19:15. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

Hibs fans worldwide can also watch the match on Hibs TV. You can buy your subscription here for £7.99 a month. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio on Hibs TV for free. Match highlights and a full replay will be available to Hibs TV subscribers after the game.

What has David Gray had to say prior to Falkirk vs Hibs?

Following the Rangers defeat, the Hibs boss said it was good that the next fixture is just around the corner. He said: “it was always going to be a huge week with a lot of difficult fixtures coming up, the good thing is the next game comes quickly.

“The players can get straight back into it and we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. Domestically, we’ve started well in the sense that we are unbeaten – but we need to start turning results into three points.”

What is the team news ahead of Falkirk vs Hibs?

There were no fresh injuries at Ibrox as David Gray still has pretty much a full squad to choose from, with the exception of Joe Newell who remains out with a groin injury. Rudi Molotnikov featured at Ibrox after his lengthy injury so is back in the fold. Jordan Smith is set to replace ‘cup keeper’ Raphael Sallinger between the sticks.

When Hibs originally delayed this fixture, John McGlynn welcomed the decision and said it could be ‘a blessing in disguise’. However with Falkirk’s mounting injury list he may not see it that way now. Ethan Ross, Kyrell Wilson and Aidan Nesbitt are all unavailable through injury.