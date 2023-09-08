Manager Grant Scott believes that the family feeling currently present in the Hibs dressing room is one of the biggest positives of his reign so far.

It had been a summer of much change at the Edinburgh club with many faces coming and going as Scott looked to reshape the club. Yet, despite the high turnover, many of the new signings have settled in seamlessly into their new side. With spirits high around the camp, Scott is certain that the good atmosphere around the club will soon turn into results.

“Overall, they have done really well,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “A lot of the younger Scottish ones already knew the league and have just had to slightly adjust to our setup. The most positive thing for me is the balance and the mix in the squad. It is a good environment, everyone feels included and we are determined to push in the right direction together. That is massive for me, putting the environment together that allows the players to flourish, to learn, to develop and to hopefully succeed.

“A family feel, a together feel, I don’t know the best way to describe it but certainly creating an environment that allows them to express themselves more freely. All those learning opportunities, development opportunities and ultimately our aim is to start winning more matches.”

Grant Scott and Leah Eddie preview the upcoming Edinburgh derby. (Photo credit: David Mollison/Alamy Live News)

This feeling doesn’t just reside in Scott either. Leah Eddie has been part of the club since 2018 and has subsequently seen many players come and go from the team. However, now a month into the campaign, the defender believes that everything is falling into place for Hibs just in time for the Edinburgh derby on Sunday.

“Hibs have always been a close group of players,” she added. “Even before Grant [Scott] came in and changed stuff we were always close. There is a group here that has been there a while, some have left, and some have come in. This season, you can see that everything is falling into place, and we just need to get results as well as performances.”