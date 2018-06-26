Fans can win a trip to Faroes with Hibs on their plane

Hibs fans are being given the chance to fly with Neil Lennon’s squad for the Europa League match against NSI Runavik in the Faroe Islands for just £15.

Travelling to the football outpost for the second leg of the first round tie has proved difficult for supporters, with direct flights from Scotland scheduled for only twice a week, the alternative being a circuitous – and expensive – route via airports on the continent.

But now Hibernian Supporters Limited, the vehicle set up to buy shares in Hibs on behalf of fans with all proceeds going to Lennon’s budget, have struck a deal with the club for two supporters make the trip very much on the cheap.

Supporters who make a one-off donation of at least £15 to HSL by Thursday will have their name entered in a draw with the lucky winner able to nominate a friend to join them on the club’s official charter which will leave Edinburgh late on July 17, returning immediately after the match.

HSL have arranged a twin room in central Torshavn for the winner and their companion, which will be have to be paid for separately by them.

Jim Adie, a director of HSL which now has more than 2000 members and a 15 per cent steak in the club, said: “We are delighted the club have given us this opportunity to raise additional funding to support our European ambitions.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Hibs supporters to get to the Faroes and hotel accommodation is at a premium at this time of year, so this draw will give those who back us a chance not only to be with the team there and back but with a room already booked.”

To make a donation go to https://hiberniansupporters.co.uk/donate/