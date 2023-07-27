Fans fume as Hibs wilt in Andorran heat and suffer humbling Euro defeat by minnows

That’s not to take anything away from Inter Club d’Escaldes, the Andorran representatives belying their lowly status with an industrious performance to record just their fifth win in continental competition – their previous successes coming against a team from San Marino, a team from Albania, and two clubs from the Faroes.

Hibs, who looked sprightly after a slow start against Groningen in last week’s friendly, wilted in the Pyrenean heat and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the mountains; Joe Newell’s late free-kick goal giving the Capital club a lifeline for the second leg but certainly not making the score any more respectable.

The hosts were clad in blue and black stripes like their Serie A namesakes but they didn’t need to play like the Nerazzurri to cause Hibs problems. They were efficient, well drilled, and direct – everything Lee Johnson had said they would be, but his warnings seemingly went unheeded. It would be no surprise to see more than a couple of changes for the return game next week.

inter Club d'Escaldes players celebrate Jean Luc Assoubre's goal in their 2-1 victory over Hibs. Picture: Contributed

For the visitors, the first half at the Estadi Comunal d’Andorra la Vella was a story of overhit long balls, poor decision-making, industrial challenges in the centre of the park, and few attempts on goal. Hibs started sluggishly and were a goal down after a quarter of an hour, captain Adrià Gallego giving the hosts a deserved lead at the second attempt, while Jean Luc Assoubre made it two with 20 minutes remaining when he pounced after David Marshall spilled Ander El Haddadi’s tame effort. The fact it took Hibs until the 75th minute to register their first real effort on goal – a header by Adam Le Fondre from Josh Campbell’s cross – told its own story. Newell’s injury-time set-piece, which home goalkeeper Adrià Muñoz will have been annoyed not to keep out after getting a strong hand to the effort, was one of few notable chances for the visitors.

Concerning for Johnson will have been the toothlessness in attack. Despite Le Fondre’s experience and the ever-mercurial Élie Youan, there was nothing until Newell’s goal that caused Adrià any problems. Worrying too was the collective collapse in defence in the lead-up to Inter’s not-undeserved breakthrough. El Haddadi was the orchestrator, whipping the ball across goal where Gallego, who had galloped forward from right-back, connected. Marshall pulled off a good stop to deny the defender’s initial effort but couldn’t prevent the Spaniard from lashing home the rebound. Johnson and opposite number Otger Canals could hardly have cut more contrasting figures on the touchline.

Things got worse with 20 minutes remaining. Hibs were living dangerously at times and Adrià’s long ball forward caught out the defence. El Haddadi’s shot lacked power but Marshall somehow fumbled it and the lurking Assoubre gleefully finished into an empty net.

