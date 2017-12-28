Fans react on social media to Oli Shaw’s ghost goal against Hearts

Hibs striker Oli Shaw was denied a goal and potential matchwinner at Tynecastle yesterday after he got on the end of Martin Boyle’s cross only for both the linesman and referee to miss the ball crossing the line.

Fans of all clubs and even other sports had their say on social media as the debate on goalline technology was well and truly reignited. Here are some of your comments about the incident...

@yousefteclab wrote: “So Hibernian’s Oli Shaw’s effort in the Edinburgh derby between Hearts/Hibernian wasn’t given as a goal. The game would end 0-0.

Reason No.56623766 why goalline technology is needed.”

@BHC_1968 added: “Not only did Hibs get robbed of victory, but Shaw loses out on a derby winning goal with what was a superb finish, poor young lad has been cheated.”

@Th23213223James suggested: “Oli Shaw’s goal clearly over the line, high time for goal line technology or linesmen with bloody binoculars.”

@ruairidhskye said: “Hibs desperately unlucky tonight. Shaw definitely had the ball over the line after it knocking off the bar. Neil Lennon rightly furious. Goals really do change matches and the story could have been different if Shaw was awarded a goal.”

@Oldfirmfacts1 joked: “Honours even at Tynecastle as Oli Shaw’s goal separates the teams.”

@LeonLinsay claimed: “The Hibs fans in the restricted viewing seats seen that Shaw goal.”

@Doobs87 tweeted: “Awful decision. Huge call in the Edinburgh derby. Hibs Oli Shaw has goal disallowed which was clearly over the line. Need goal line technology.”

@Browno02 said: “Who knows what might have happened if the goal had been given? There’s no guarantee Hibs would have gone on to win the match.”

Hearts fan @DownlnAlbion added: “Imagine that Hibs goal actually counted and Hearts had to show some passion and desire in a derby...”

Motherwell supporter @Atheist1886 tweeted: “Linesman asleep as usual, shouldn’t need goalline tech to see that, a five year old playstation veteran could see that and use his brain to correctly predict a goal it’s just common sense.”

@davekelly1980 asked: “I didn’t see the Hibs ‘goal’ but would the pundits calling for video evidence care to explain who puts up the estimated £200k per club to fund it?”

Still Game star @greghemphill96 wrote: “Just seen that Hibs goal against Hearts. Football needs to drag itself into the 21st century.”

@_Crossy72 claimed: “That Hibs goal was aboot the length of 3 sausages oor the line.”

@courtneysives1 wrote: “Disappointed at the fact Hibs should have won in the derby tonight was a goal 100% should have [goalline technology] for all football not just World Cup.”

@Pmacgiollabhain suggested: “I think the case for goal line technology was well made tonight at Tynecastle. Hibs robbed.”

Final word to Braehead Clan fan @ClanmanAl, who said: “Really have to say this... Hibs were robbed by a lack of goal line tech. Ice Hockey has it. #minoritysport