Fans react to Hamilton 0-1 Hibs as Neil Lennon’s side ends winless streak

Hibs fans react after Oli Shaw’s second-half goal was enough to end the winless run

Trevor Wales wrote: “Well done Oli Shaw and the men in green and white ... and Lennon and Parker and co.”

A general view of Hibs fans cheering on their team. Picture: SNS Group

Dean Osborn added: “Out of the bag. Much needed win.”

Si Allan enthused: “About bloody time.”

Alex Fairgrieve tweeted: “It was only a matter of time! Love the Hibs.”

Matt Reid pointed out: “Christmsas miracle.”

Tony Swanson welcomed a “vital three points” while Daren Fay simply wrote: “Praise the Lord!!!”

HFCEighteen75 wrote on Hibs.net: [Emerson Hyndman] deserves a thread of his own for that performance, came on at half time and we looked so much better going forward. Has to start against Celtic now in my opinion.”

Cabbage_88 added: “Outstanding when he came on, completely changed the game. Looked good to actually have a midfield in the second half today. Horgan played his part too done well and great ball. Slivka was class second half as well.”

DetroitHibs praised Oli Shaw, writing: “Think the lad deserves a shout out. Two goals in two games for him and hoping now he’s cemented his place in the starting 11. Said all season he offers more to the team than Maclaren and much prefer we build him up and develop him in the first team. He still needs to bulk up a little bit, but I think the lad has a lot of potential.”

Fife-Hibee said: “With the slump, loss of confidence and negativity surrounding Lennon, this is a big win away from home against a very seedy side. Hopefully we can build confidence on this and get something out of the Celtic game at home. It’s just a shame Celtic are the next game, but a performance is a must, regardless of the result.”