Martin Boyle (left) and Josh Campbell celebrate the Socceroos ace scoring to put Hibs 2-0 up against St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Revealed: Gaffer Gray’s ‘no guarantees’ message to starters and finishers

Whether he’s running through on goal or competing for minutes in the first team, Martin Boyle has learned that there’s a certain value in being selfish. It’s served him well so far, right?

So, no, the Hibs winger didn’t even think of squaring the ball to Mykola Kuharevich when presented with a chance to put his team 2-0 up against St Johnstone at Easter Road yesterday. To hear blinkered Boyle tell it, he didn’t even SEE the Ukrainian madly waving his arms about in the vain hope of receiving a cross.

The Socceroos star takes a similarly singular approach to fighting for game time, it seems. Restricted to a half-hour cameo against Saints, no great surprise after he’d spent the international week jetting to Brisbane and Jakarta with Australia, he clearly doesn’t intend to become a sub. Super or otherwise.

The 31-year-old, grinning when informed that manager David Gray felt he should have taken the easy assist rather than lifting the ball beyond St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair, revealed: “A few of the boys have said to me that I should have squared it – and I just heard that the gaffer said the same thing!

“But I had been speaking to my dad. And he said he wanted me to be a bit more selfish in those situations.

“As soon as I got through, I really wanted to score a goal. I only had my eyes fixed on the goal – I didn’t even see Myko.

“Thankfully it did go in. But I’m hoping I can make it up to Myko by providing him with a few more over the course of the season.

“I’ve always lived off that kind of trademark finish, those through balls and using my pace. I live off those moments.

“So I enjoyed the moment. But it could have gone either way. If I don’t cut that back and miss …

“I’m honestly trying to be a bit more ruthless and clinical this season. That was my thinking.”

It’s one of the ironies of football, a true team sport requiring co-operation across all phases of play, that a healthy self-centred streak can go a long way. Individual ambition, that desire to knock the other guy out of contention for a starting spot, can drive team performances.

Boyle revealed: “Everyone knows there is competition for places now. We’re fighting for the spot, which means training has been really lively.

“The manager gave us that message on Saturday morning before the game: ‘If you’re in possession of that shirt, you’ve got to work to keep it now. It’s not guaranteed – and you’ll be judged on your performances.’

“I’ve been here a few years, I’m not getting any younger, I’m afraid! But I do like that competition. I like to have people challenging for my place; it gives me a lift.

“I want to keep that jersey, not give it to anyone else. That might be a bit selfish. But if it’s working and we’re getting performances, that’s only a good thing.”

Boyle is taking no little heart from watching new signing Junior Hoilett, three years his elder, dancing around the training ground and bringing his skills to bear on the pitch, saying: “Yeah, Junior is flying. His sharpness and seeing him play like that gives me great confidence to push on, keep playing at that age.

“He shows that, if you look after yourself and you have the ability, there’s no reason you can’t keep playing at the top level.

“He has brought a bit of confidence and swagger to things, absolutely. He’s been around the block, he’s an experienced player. He knows what he can provide for this team.

“He’s already been great around the place and, when he came on against St Johnstone, he looked really sharp. He’s just trying to get his opportunity and, like the rest of us, I’m sure he’ll be fighting hard to be in the next game.”

Reflecting on the importance of yesterday’s victory, Boyle admitted: “I think getting the first league win is vital. It gives a lift to everyone around the place.

“We felt we’d been a bit unfortunate so far, given the performances, losing last-minute goals. But a clean sheet makes everyone feel better. Now that we’ve generated this winning mentality, the aim is to go on a bit of a streak.”