FC Santa Coloma 1-2 Hibs: Murphy and Mackay on target as Hibs advance in Europe
Goals from Jamie Murphy and Daniel Mackay ensured Hibs didn’t endure a nervy end to the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg match against FC Santa Coloma.
After a goalless first half, Guillaume Lopez fired the hosts in front with 20 minutes remaining, but a quickfire response from Murphy, who capitalised on an error by Santa Coloma goalkeeper Miguel Angel Ramos brought Hibs level on the night and restored their three-goal aggregate cushion and minutes later Mackay reacted quickest to slot home a second after the impressive Josh Campbell had smacked an effort off the base of the post.
Hibs had Matt Macey to thank after the ‘keeper pulled off three important saves to ensure safe passage for the Easter Road side.
Jack Ross’ side will now face the winners of the tie between HNK Rijeka and Gżira United, while Aberdeen are also through to the next round, losing 2-0 to BK Häcken but winning 5-3 on aggregate.
FC Santa Coloma (0) v (3) Hibs
Last updated: Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 18:17
- Hibs won first leg 3-0
- Suspensions mean hosts without Robert Ramos and Hamza Ryahi; Hibs without Joe Newell
- No away goals
- Winners play HNK Rijeka / Gzira United
Matchday once more and Hibs will be looking to advance to the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifying stages when they take on FC Santa Coloma in the second leg of their 2QR tie in Andorra tonight
Hibs team
Four changes for Hibs this evening as Josh Doig and Kyle Magennis come in for Lewis Stevenson, who drops to the bench, and the injured Scott Allan, with Jake Doyle-Hayes making his debut in place of the suspended Joe Newell and Josh Campbell in for Daniel Mackay, who takes a place among the subs.
Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon (c), Doig, Gogić, Magennis, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Boyle, Nisbet.
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀: Dąbrowski, Samson, Stevenson, McGregor, Mackay, Wright, Murphy, Doidge, Gullan, Brydon.
Less than five minutes remaining until kick-off in Andorra!
Under way in Andorra and an early sight of goal for Kevin Nisbet as he thwacks an effort off the crossbar from distance!
Another chance for Hibs as Paul McGinn forces Miguel Ramos into a smart stop.
Most of Hibs’ promising play seems to be coming through Campbell - winning a free kick 25 yards out that Porteous stuck over the bar, and crossing for Doyle-Hayes who sent a header just wide.
YELLOW CARD!
Cistero is first in the book this afternoon. Nothing if not consistent after picking up a booking last week.
Magennis lets fly from a free kick and Miguel Ramos has to be alert to keep that out.
HALF TIME!
After a quiet / uneventful / incident-packed* first half, the teams go in for the interval.
