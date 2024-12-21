Hibs claimed their first statement victory of David Gray’s brief stint as manager, as the Easter Road side ran out 3-1 winners over high-flying Aberdeen at Pittodrie. And, although they’ll head into the Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle nursing a few knocks and bruises from a combative contest in the Granite City, the character, confidence and swagger displayed by Gray’s men will stand them in good stead as they dive headlong into a packed festive schedule.

An early Topi Keskinen goal here was cancelled out quickly by Elie Youan inside an eventful opening 20 minutes, before a thunderous Nicky Cadden volley gave Hibs the edge just before half-time. And Boyle, having set up both of his team’s goals, bagged the third for himself just three minutes into the second half.

Jimmy Thelin’s men, shocked to find themselves behind after taking the early lead, threw increasing numbers of bodies forward in pursuit of a lifeline. But could not find a way past Gray’s gang of battle-hardened competitors – a team who once again showed their mettle with a comeback win.

Hibs had already been forced into some desperate defending even before the opener, with Rocky Bushiri surviving a VAR check for handball as he put in a thumping point-blank block on Ester Sokler just as the striker was pulling the trigger. The breakthrough wasn’t long in coming.

With 14 minutes on the clock, Leighton Clarkson found himself between Hibs lines and lured Warren O’Hora out just enough to play in Keskinen, who cut inside and drilled a low shot through Bushiri’s legs. Jordan Smith, in the way goal, dived full length but couldn’t prevent the effort from skidding in at the far post.

In a season of self-inflicted woes by Gray’s men, there was something almost poetic about the visitors benefiting from a howler on the part of the home side. Josh Campbell’s flick-on from Smith’s long delivery was just enough to bamboozle Slobodan Rubezic, who completely missed the bouncing ball, allowing Boyle to square for Youan’s composed finish past Ross Doohan.

Boyle bagged another assist as Hibs made it 2-1 with 35 minutes gone, the Socceroos star showing great close control inside the box and standing up a cross that was finished – and how – by the mighty left boot of Cadden at the back post. A truly impressive goal.

Cadden had another chance to score from similar range and Boyle, himself, wasn’t far away as the visitors pushed for a third before half-time. It took them until just three minutes into the second half to get that security strike, Boyle finishing calmly beyond Doohan after being set up by Nectar Triantis.

The sight of Warren O’Hora and Joe Newell both limping off with injuries was a cause for concern among the large travelling support. But they could celebrate as Hibs dug in, fighting for every inch of territory, to see out seven minutes of injury time without conceding.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6.5/10 Had to be sharp in blustery conditions, with every cross a potential threat, and produced some fine interventions. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6/10 Fought well against Dons scorer Keskinen, as Aberdeen exploited the gaps either side of the visitors’ back three. Limped off to be replaced by Miller soon after side went 3-1 up. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 7/10 Survived an early VAR penalty scare. Physically dominated Sokler and speed provided a bit of extra security in middle of back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales