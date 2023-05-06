Here’s how the home fans reacted to the win on social media:

@cammyymcewan: "huge win. FH absolutely fantastic and probably should’ve been more than 2. SH seemed to think the game was over and switched off for their goal. Was also worried how late we waited to make a change. regardless absolutely brilliant win!! on to dons away”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Barriestweeting: "Caaaamannn! First three points of the top six in the bag!”

Joe Newell is pulled back by former Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic during the victory over St Mirren at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@maximushibee: “Great result but what in the hell was that 2nd half performance all about… two different hibs teams.”

@DHaggart91: “That second half was brutal to watch. Not for faint-hearted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GISALEGEND:"Big result for Hibs this afternoon, now just Celtic & Rangers to do us a favour & hopefully get the results we need v Hearts & Aberdeen to get 4th at least, 3rdsadly a step too far I think but you never know.”

@Tattie1875: "Elie Youan lifetime contract.”

@EddNorval: “Would like to see Lewis Miller starting, with Cadden playing more advanced. Desperate for that clinical #9 once Nisbet leaves. Fair few players that have been brought in that haven’t added to the squad at all. Get rid and build.”

@CanonHannan: "Why did we sit in all of 2nd half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@FamousFive1875: "Deserved 3 points that. Should have been out of sight, St Mirren come back into it well, but we defended well. Big Fish and Hanlon solid at the back. Jeggo got criticism but he threw himself into everything.”

@LoganRuth_: "European tour baby.”

Message from the editor