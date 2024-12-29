Hibs extended their winning run to four straight games as they continued their recovery under revitalised rookie head coach David Gray. And, on a day when fans all but filled Easter Road, the home crowd were given plenty of reasons to feel optimistic as they head into 2025 on a high.

Victory over Kilmarnock marked the first time Hibs have won four in a row in over TWO YEARS. Gray’s men will travel to Perth to take on St Johnstone on January 2 fancying their chances of extending that run further still.

A Nectar Triantis header after 24 minutes, the Australian midfielder glancing Nicky Cadden’s vicious in-swinging corner beyond Robbie McCrorie at the Killie goalkeeper’s near post, put Gray’s men in control of this contest. And the visitors, who had Danny Armstrong sent off midway through the second half, could not find a way back into the contest.

Against a Killie side flying high after their 4-0 thumping of Aberdeen, in front of a big crowd undoubtedly boosted by the Football for a Fiver promotion, Hibs picked up more or less where they’d left off against Hearts. On the front foot, hitting their opponents at pace.

Junior Holiett should have made it 1-0 after 10 minutes, the veteran Canadian international completely mis-hitting a bona fide tap-in after Martin Boyle had fired in a low cross from the right. And the former Blackburn star, brought back into the starting line-up to play as centre forward alongside Boyle, will probably feel that he should have done better with another cut-back from his strike partner after 23 minutes.

Unable to get the ball under control as he wrestled with a defender, Hoilett watched as Nicky Cadden let rip with a thumping left-footed volley that was deflected behind for a corner. From that set piece, the delivery of Cadden and the timing of the run by Triantis were perfectly matched, the Sunderland loanee’s header giving McCrorie no chance.

On a day when the wind put in a strong claim for Man of the Match honours, it was difficult for anyone to look particularly composed on either side of the ball. In possession, the need for an extra touch slowed things down. Out of possession, anything hit in your defence’s general direction needed to be watched with extreme care.

Joe Newell being replaced by Hyeokkyu Kwon at half-time saw Hibs replace a bit of poise for more athleticism. Against a Killie side eager to hurl bodies and balls into the box, the Celtic loanee wasn’t short of hard work.

Hibs still managed to carry a threat, Lewis Miller stinging McCrorie’s palms with a thumping right-footed shot and Rocky Bushiri just wasn’t able to put Hoilett’s cut-back on target from the rebound, the centre-half at full stretch – and then some – for a ball that fell just behind him.

Kilmarnock were reduced to ten men just after the hour mark when Danny Armstrong, already on a booking, took a wild swipe at Jack Iredale as the defender moved into clear a shot spilled by goalie Jordan Smith. From there, it was just a case of Hibs staying steady and seeing the game out.

GK Jordan Smith 6.5/10 A nightmare day for goalkeepers, with the wind blowing in about six different directions. But Smith showed great focus in extreme conditions, without having to make any spectacular saves.

RCB Lewis Miller 6.5/10 Drafted into the right side of a back three to give Warren O'Hora – and his tender ankle – a rest, the Socceroos international brought a lot of go-forward to the role. Even when he might have been better off curbing his enthusiasm.

CB Rocky Bushiri 6.5/10 Has established himself as a mainstay in the centre of that back three. Kept it simple. Did the basics well.