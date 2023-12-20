'Foley won't call shots on recruitment' - Hibs exclusive on 'feeder club' fears

American billionaire Foley is looking to buy a minority stake in Hibs.

Hibs are adamant that they will retain total control over recruitment if they become part of billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s multi-club set-up. And they’re unlikely to see any of the American’s cash in time to boost their January transfer kitty.

Foley has spoken publicly about influencing the “acquisition and disposition of players” once he gets his feet in the door at Easter Road, with the Scottish Premiership side expected to fit into a bigger picture involving French side FC Lorient and his new A-League franchise being launched in Auckland. Also in negotiations with a Dutch club, the American wants to build a model with the ultimate aim of developing stars for his Premier League team.

But Easter Road insiders have moved to shoot down fears that Hibs will become a “feeder club” for Bournemouth. Sources close to the deal insist there is ZERO chance of Nick Montgomery - who has expressed excitement about the investment - being forced to take a player under the terms of the agreement, with the final say on any incoming transfers or loans resting with the football department at East Mains.

The Scottish FA are still considering whether to greenlight Foley’s bid – first reported here back in October - for a minority stake in one of their oldest and most prestigious member clubs. There are “dual interest” rules on the statute book that need to be negotiated before Foley’s proposals are even put to Hibs shareholders.

Hibs sent Ian Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell to Hampden for a meeting with the full SFA Board last week. At that meeting, they made it clear that there is NO clause in the proposed agreement allowing Foley’s Black Knight group to buy a majority stake in the club.

It was reported this week that the total value of the investment will be around £6 million. But Hibs sources, who refused to deny the headline figure, stress that much of the new investment will be spent on the stadium and training ground.

