Football Manager 2019: The most expensive Hibs players revealed

Football Manager makes its hotly awaited return on November 2, with revamped tactics, training and the introduction of VAR among the new headline features introduced to the game.

The games creators Sports Interactive boast a network of scouts around the world who help to create the game's remarkably sophisticated player database.

We got our hands on a Beta version of the game ahead of its release and ran the rule over the Hibernian squad.

Here's the most expensive and most highly rated Hibs players in Football Manager 2019.

Emerson Hyndman, £8.75m

Just shy of £9m the AFC Bournemouth loanee has the biggest price tag in the Hibs squad.

The American most impressive stats include 14 vision and 15 passing.

Adam Bogdan, £6.25m

Another loaned player claims the second most highly valued player in the game.

Hungarian Bogdan's impressive command of the area (14) is among his highest rated stats.

Daryl Horgan, £1.7m

Signed from Preston North End in Summer, Daryl Horgan has made a positive impression on Hibs fans already this season.

In Football Manager he also impresses, his acceleration (15) and pace (14) catching the eye in particular.

Paul Hanlon, £1.3m

The one-club man is a rock in defence in real life and in Football Manager 2019.

The left-footed defenders tackling, determination and strength are all rated 14 out of 20.

Mark Milligan, £1.3m

Mark Milligan has been a standout for Hibs so far this season - and in Football Manager 19 he is regarded highly.

The holding midfielders passing a tackling stats are both rated at 14.

Jamie Maclaren, £1.1m

The Australian international has struggled with injury so far this season, but in Football Manager 19 he is a safe bet as Hibs' first choice striker.

A finishing stat of 13 paired with 16 pace make him lethal up front.

Florian Kamberi, £900k

Kamberi outdoes his fellow striker in the finishing department with 15 finishing.

His 15-rated strength makes him an ideal target man.

Martin Boyle, £700k

Martin Boyle is the fastest player in Hibs' squad, boasting 17 pace.

Thomas Agyepong, £600k

Man City loanee Thomas Agyepong is only marginally slower than Boyle. The Ghanaian' pace is listed as 15 at the start of the game.

Miquel Nelom, £450k

Lewis Stevenson's rival for the left-back spot can be employed as a long-throw specialist in the game - he possesses an impressive 15 long throw stat.

Stevie Mallan, £400k

Surprisingly Hibs' talisman's long shot stat is rated at just 13 out of 20.

Ofir Marciano, £375k

Marciano's reflexes (16) are his stand out in Football Manager 2019.

Vykintas Slivka, £300k

Hibs' Lithuanian midfielder's standout stat is his passing, rated 14.

Efe Ambrose £300k

Ambrose has enjoyed a stellar start to the season and his in game stats are also impressive. His passing and tackling are rated at 14 out of 20, while his heading is rated at 15.

The Nigerian holds a poor decision making stat, ranging from 2-5 at the start of a new game.

David Gray £275k

The Scottish Cup winning legend's heading stat is unsurprisingly high, rated 14 out of 20.

Darren McGregor, £205k

Lifelong Hibs fan McGregor's standout stat is his determination, rated 16 out of 20.

Oli Shaw, £185k

Despite his youth Oli Shaw boasts a finishing stat of 14.

Lewis Stevenson, £165k

Leage Cup and Scottish Cup winner Lewis Stevenson posses an impressive tackling stat of 15.

Ryan Porteous, £90k

Ryan Porteous is regarded as one of Hibs' hottest prospects in the game.

At the start of the new season his tackling is already rated at 16.

Steven Whittaker, £70k

The veteran full-back's determination is rated at 15 out of 20.

Marvin Bartley £53k

Marvin Bartley is Hibs' lowest valued first team player in the game, despite possessing a strength stat of 17.