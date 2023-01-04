The Daily Record reports that the Gloucestershire outfit, who were prepared to pay a significant fee to St Mirren for the 21-year-old and had an offer accepted, have opted to pursue other targets with Erhahon ‘not keen to commit at this stage’.

Forest Green also had a bid for Doyle-Hayes accepted by Hibs and remain in talks with the player, who hasn’t featured for the Easter Road side since mid-September through injury. Ian Burchnall’s side are currently propping up League One but have signed former Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch as they look to turn things around and climb the table. With other teams showing interest in the ex-Aston Villa kid, they face an anxious wait to learn what option Doyle-Hayes may take.

Speaking last month about the Irishman, Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “When the club accepts an offer it shows that the finances are in a place that the club is happy with; on a football front I’m more than happy with Jake and if he stays here because he chooses not to accept the move then that’s fine by me.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is a man in demand