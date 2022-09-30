Former attacker unfazed by hostile environments after Hibs experience

The winger made the move from Fulham to Bristol Rovers prior to the closing of the transfer window in a loan deal. The 21-year-old was signed by ex-Hibs boss Shaun Maloney in January with an option to buy, but new boss Lee Johnson wasn’t interested in making the move permanent and he went back to Craven Cottage.

Though it is the third tier of the English league system, there are still a few very big teams competing, including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Ipswich Town, who all average well over 20,000 fans per week.

Jasper’s brightest moment in a Hibs jersey came against Motherwell in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, where his two assists set up an all-Edinburgh semi with rivals Hearts which saw 37,000 inside the national stadium.

Sylvester Jasper played for Hibs between January and May earlier this year. Picture: SNS

With this sort of experience in not far in his rearview mirror, Jasper feels thoroughly equipped to deal with what League One has to throw at him.

“Here is the third tier and there is the top tier,” he said. “It was a really good experience playing in front of places like Hampden Park, Rangers stadium and Celtic’s, stuff like that. I feel that I am alright with that. It doesn’t phase me at all playing in front of big crowds. I really like to embrace it.

“I’ve heard there are a few hostile atmospheres in League One, it doesn’t phase me, it’s just football.”

