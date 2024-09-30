The Hibs star (Far L) impressed at Ibrox | SNS Group

The star formerly of Cardiff City and QPR has shone for Hibs over the weekend.

A free agent signing at Hibs has earned plaudits after his latest display for the club, this time against Rangers.

Junior Hoilett arrived at Easter Road after a stint in the Premiership at Aberdeen last season, packed with experience south of the border at clubs like Cardiff City and QPR. He impressed with some nice touches and attacking plays in a 1-0 defeat for Hibs versus Phiippe Clement’s side at Ibrox.

A Tom Lawrence goal settled things in Govan. But it was the former Cardiff City and QPR man who took the acclaim of Sportsound duo Scott Allan and Steven Thompson, who agreed he was the standout for those in white and green.

Former Hibs midfielder Allan told Sportsound during the game: “Junior Hoilett has been excellent today. Looks a real threat from deliveries, showed moments of quality in one-on-one situations. Hibs fans will be delighted with how the winger’s performed.”

That opinion hadn’t shifted in the post-match debrief of the game. Allan added: “You can now see some of the players he has brought in are having an impact on the game. Junior Hoilett right now looks like a great bit of business on a free. For me and Thommo watching, he was Hibs’ standout player in terms of on the ball and where that bit of magic was going to come from.

Thompson was impressed by another couple of Hibs’ summer recruits. The ex-Rangers and St Mirren striker added: “I thought Ekpiteta played really well, O’Hora in beside him. Lewis Miller struggled a bit in the first half but grew into it a bit more in the second.

“I think players played in front of the back four really helped as well. Rangers were running out of ideas and a lot of their passing was laboured and sideways. There was no tempo or surprise package, it was all very obvious but you have to look at the other side of it that Hibs weren’t allowing them to pick spaces and pockets.”