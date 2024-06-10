Former Celtic, Derby + Hibs ace with 'unbelievable' trait secures transfer as he signs for club after cash woe
Former Derby County, Celtic and Hibs defender Efe Ambrose has completed a move to non-league football with Bury FC.
The Shakers have recently come through financial hardship after administration had them expelled from the English Football League. Their place now sits in the Premier Division of the North West Counties League, the ninth tier of the English football pyramid. This is after FA approval of a merger with phoenix club Bury AFC.
Ambrose was last at Queen of the South, having featured with Celtic, Livingston, St Johnstone and others throughout his career. He spent time at Easter Road between 2017-2019, featuring in the Championship as promotion was clinched before starring in the Premiership, departing for Derby County.
Manager David McNabb said: “A ball playing centre half with an unbelievable pedigree and huge experience with over 50 international caps and over 400 professional appearances.
“Efe is a great character and will certainly help some of the younger players in the squad. It’s a brilliant signing for the club and one I hope will excite the fans”
A club statement reads: “We are delighted to announce that experienced centre-back Efe Ambrose will join Dave McNabb’s Shakers for the 2024/25 season. The 35-year-old joins the club after leaving Scottish club Queen of the South this summer.
“Ambrose spent five years at Celtic between 2012 & 2017, making over 100 appearances and won the Scottish Premiership four times in that period. He also has 51 caps to his name for his country Nigeria and won the AFCON in 2013.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.