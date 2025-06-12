Former Man City prospect is leaving Premier League-bound Burnley as Ligue 1 giants set to sign player who enjoyed Easter Road loan spell.

Former Hibs loanee CJ Egan-Riley is set to make a move to European football with a switch to Marseille trailed after the 22-year-olds exit from Burnley.

The ex-Man City youth prospect impressed at Easter Road during his loan in Leith during the second half of the 2022/23 season, from Burnley. He made 14 appearances and has since made himself a mainstay at Turf Moor, playing 41 times in the Championship as Scott Parker’s side earned promotion back to the English top flight.

Ex-Hibs ace Egan-Riley leaves Burnley for French giants

The Clarets were hopeful of keeping Egan-Riley and had offered a "significant long-term contract" but he is expected to exit according to our sister title the Express with Marseille heading for the Uefa Champions League after a second-placed finish in the French top tier last season. The England Under-21 international was part of the record-breaking defence that helped secure Burnley promotion back to the Premier League, keeping a whopping 30 clean sheets.

Burnley boss Parker had previously been hopeful of keeping Egan-Riley at the club going into the new campaign. Speaking in April, Parker said: "I am confident. I know both the players (Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill) have loved this year and been vital to what we've done. Obviously you never know, but hopefully we can get to a point where we'll have a bit of clarity on that."

Burnley wish Egan-Riley well after player decides to move on

In a statement yesterday, Burnley said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that it has been informed by the representatives of CJ Egan-Riley that the England U21 international defender has now formally rejected the club’s offer of a significant long-term contract with the club.

“Despite the club's commitment to securing CJ's long-term future and the substantial investment offered, CJ has made the decision to pursue an opportunity in France.

“Burnley FC would like to take this opportunity to thank CJ for his contribution to the team during his time at the club, particularly last season, where he became a key part of our record-breaking defence. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

"The club remains focused on strengthening the squad as we look ahead to the forthcoming Premier League season and further announcements will be made in due course.”

England U21 star Egan-Riley loved his time at Easter Road

Speaking after the conclusion of his loan at Easter Road in 2023, Egan-Riley told Burnley’s club website: “I enjoyed it a lot. It was a great experience for me, Edinburgh was a lovely city and as a club they welcomed me in from day one. I loved it there. They put a lot of faith and trust in to me and everyone was great at the club with me.

“The first half of the season was tough, although it was enjoyable training and learning a lot, the second half of the season I was definitely in a better place mentally. As a footballer you obviously want to be playing every game week in week out and since January when I went up there, I played every game.

“I played in some Edinburgh derbies, played against Celtic and Rangers which are massive games. The Edinburgh derby was crazy! Definitely the best atmosphere I have ever played in. The Celtic away game was also crazy; Celtic Park is a mad stadium. It was just great to experience these type of games and atmospheres.