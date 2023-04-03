Former Hibs and current Celtic boss among early frontrunners to become new Leicester City manager
Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon and current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou have been quoted among the frontrunners for the Leicester City job.
The Premier League club sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday after a run of poor form that leaves them fighting relegation. The 50year-old spent four years at the King Power Stadium after being recruited from Celtic. He won the FA Cup during his time there and secured back-to-back fifth-placed finishes, but his budget has been reduced since then and Leicester have struggled as a result. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday proved to be the final straw.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the early bookmakers’ 5/1 favourite to take over, with Postecoglou rated as the 17/2 second favourite. Other managers listed as early contenders include Rafael Benitez (9/1), Marcelo Bielsa (10/1), Mauricio Pocchetino (10/1) and Ralph Hasenhuttl (10/1). Lennon, a former Leicester player who has managed Celtic twice and had a successful spell at Hibs, is rated at 16/1.
Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Thomas Frank is the early 5/1 frontrunner to be the next Leicester City manager after Brendan Rodgers’ four-year stint came to an end on Sunday. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the 17/2 second-favourite to take the reins at the Foxes, who dropped into the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.”
Postecoglou has been continually linked with vacancies in the Premier League this season. There are now three clubs looking for a new manager in Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham. Crystal Palace also changed their manager last week, bringing back Roy Hodgson after sacking Patrick Vieira.