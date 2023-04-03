Former Hibs and current Celtic boss among early frontrunners to become new Leicester City manager

The Premier League club sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday after a run of poor form that leaves them fighting relegation. The 50year-old spent four years at the King Power Stadium after being recruited from Celtic. He won the FA Cup during his time there and secured back-to-back fifth-placed finishes, but his budget has been reduced since then and Leicester have struggled as a result. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday proved to be the final straw.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the early bookmakers’ 5/1 favourite to take over, with Postecoglou rated as the 17/2 second favourite. Other managers listed as early contenders include Rafael Benitez (9/1), Marcelo Bielsa (10/1), Mauricio Pocchetino (10/1) and Ralph Hasenhuttl (10/1). Lennon, a former Leicester player who has managed Celtic twice and had a successful spell at Hibs, is rated at 16/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Thomas Frank is the early 5/1 frontrunner to be the next Leicester City manager after Brendan Rodgers’ four-year stint came to an end on Sunday. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the 17/2 second-favourite to take the reins at the Foxes, who dropped into the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.”

Brendan Rodgers has been sacked after four years in charge at Leicester City. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty