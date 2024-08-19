New Club Captain unveiled as Hibs make contract announcement | SNS Group

The ex-Hibs manager has been linked with the vacant position.

Former Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom is now in ‘pole position’ to take over the vacant head coach role at Preston North End. The club have parted ways with former manager Ryan Lowe, who suddenly left his position after just one match of the 2024/25 EFL Championship season.

Preston’s club director Peter Ridsdale told BBC Radio Lancashire that the 45-year-old’s position was ‘absolutely clear’ as he told the board he wanted to leave after discussions with his family.

“He told me he wanted a break, a change. We've accepted that and shaken hands and we agreed on what basis he goes. The fact is he's gone, we didn't initiate it and we have to decide whatever next.”

After two-and-a-half years in the role, Lowe’s exit was confirmed last week and assistant Mike Marsh stepped in as interim manager. However, Marsh has now also stepped down and made it known that he ‘did not wish to apply’ for the permanent position.

Now, according to the Lancashire Post, Heckingbottom is among the list of names linked with the Preston North End job. Manchester City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy is also up there with the former Hibs boss, as the two top the bookies’ lists. However, it’s Heckingbottom who has been named the overwhelming favourite to take over at Deepdale.

The 47-year-old has reportedly interviewed for the job and it was claimed last week that he is ‘keen’ on the opportunity. Heckingbottom has been out of work since December 2023, when he was dismissed by Sheffield United.

The Blades had been struggling in the Premier League and sacked the Barnsley-born boss with the team sat rock bottom of the table, following a relegation clash with Burnley which ended in a 5-0 defeat. Sheffield United were eventually relegated to the Championship after picking up just 16 points for the entire season.

Heckingbottom started his coaching career at Barnsley before moving to Leeds United in 2018 on an 18-month deal. He was sacked just four months into his spell and replaced by Marcelo Bielsa, opening the door for Heckingbottom to eventually make his move to Edinburgh.

He signed with Hibs in February 2019 but was dismissed in November following a 5-2 loss to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.