Former Hibs boss favourite for vacant Birmingham City job following sacking of Man Utd legend
A former Hibs boss is the favourite to take the reins at Birmingham City following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.
Ex-Hibs manager Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland back in December. He could be set to make his return to the manager's hotseat, though, having been made the overwhelming favourite to assume the vacant role at Birmingham City according to Mail Online. This follows the sacking of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who spent just over two months in the position.
Mowbray managed Hibs between the years of 2004 and 2006, picking up an impressive win percentage of 48.15%, before leaving Easter Road to join West Bromwich Albion. Additionally, the Saltburn-born man has also managed the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Celtic in the past, to varying degrees of success.
Who else is in the running for vacant Birmingham City manager job?
While Mowbray appears to be the favourite for the Blues job, he isn't the only high-profile name who has been linked with the vacant post. Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is also thought to be in the running. As Birmingham's ownership is largely based in the USA, featuring NFL star Tom Brady, appointing an American manager seems to make a modicum of sense - despite Marsch's limited success in English football.
Steve Cooper, who was recently removed from his position at Nottingham Forest, has also been linked with a move to St. Andrews. He certainly has a strong pedigree in the Championship, after he guided the Tricky Trees to victory in the playoffs in 2022, but it is unclear if he is ready to jump back into management at this point in his career.
As well as this, head coaches such as Gary Rowett, Paul Heckingbottom and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter are also believed to be in the mix - meaning Mowbray will face stiff competition for the vacant post if the rumours are to be believed.