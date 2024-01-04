A former Hibs boss is the favourite to take the reins at Birmingham City following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Hibs manager Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland back in December. He could be set to make his return to the manager's hotseat, though, having been made the overwhelming favourite to assume the vacant role at Birmingham City according to Mail Online. This follows the sacking of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who spent just over two months in the position.

Mowbray managed Hibs between the years of 2004 and 2006, picking up an impressive win percentage of 48.15%, before leaving Easter Road to join West Bromwich Albion. Additionally, the Saltburn-born man has also managed the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Celtic in the past, to varying degrees of success.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who else is in the running for vacant Birmingham City manager job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mowbray appears to be the favourite for the Blues job, he isn't the only high-profile name who has been linked with the vacant post. Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is also thought to be in the running. As Birmingham's ownership is largely based in the USA, featuring NFL star Tom Brady, appointing an American manager seems to make a modicum of sense - despite Marsch's limited success in English football.

Steve Cooper, who was recently removed from his position at Nottingham Forest, has also been linked with a move to St. Andrews. He certainly has a strong pedigree in the Championship, after he guided the Tricky Trees to victory in the playoffs in 2022, but it is unclear if he is ready to jump back into management at this point in his career.