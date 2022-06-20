Former Hibs boss Jack Ross returns to management with Dundee United

It’s return to the dugout for the ex-Easter Road coach, who was sacked by the club hierarchy last December despite making the Premier Sports Cup final after a poor stretch of form in the league.

After discussions with the United board stretching from last week into this one, he decided to put pen to paper on a two-year deal. He won’t, however, be joined by his old assistant at Hibs, John Potter, who was recently made manager of Kelty Hearts.

Ross replaces Tam Courts who decided to move to Honved in Hungary after leading United into Europe at the end of his only season in charge at Tannadice.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ross was sacked by the Hibs board last December after a poor run of form in the cinch Premiership. Picture: SNS

“I’ve had a spell out of management and was happy to have a break,” Ross told Dundee United TV. “I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.

“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.

“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.

“There’s a historical aspect to this too. I grew up with Scottish football and I understand Dundee United’s historical standing in the game. It’s already a big club but the potential is there for it to continue growing. I’ve got to deliver success to meet those expectations."

Message from the editor