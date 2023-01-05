The 51-year-old, who departed Easter Road four years ago and returned to Celtic after a largely successful two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Easter Road, is currently out of work after being sacked by Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia. Lennon says he has enjoyed a spell out of the game and has been worked in media roles since leaving Cyprus. But he has insisted he is ready to return to management and a job in Scotland – he lives in the Glasgow area and his son, Gallagher, plays for Partick Thistle – would be his preference.

Speaking to Glasgow Live, Lennon said: “That is my home. I wouldn't be averse to that. I've done Celtic twice and Hibs. Going to Cyprus was brilliant as it was so diverse and a nice fresh challenge. I really enjoyed that.

“Maybe Scotland if the right offer came along and it was a good project to grit your teeth into. I wouldn't be averse to that at all. There are many, many good clubs in Scotland and Scottish football is a really good product as well.”

Neil Lennon won the Championship as Hibs manager and qualified for Europe the following season. Picture: Rob Casey / Rob Casey

Lennon managed Hibs for two and a half years from June 2016 to January 2019, departing after he had been suspended following an exchange with other club employees. He led Hibs to the Scottish Championship title and promotion back to the top flight after a three-season absence in his first season. Under Lennon, Hibs finished fourth on their return to the Scottish Premiership in 2017-18 and qualified for Europe.

The former Celtic midfielder and manager revealed he has already received offers but nothing which has persuaded him to return to management yet. “I have yeah, but nothing that sort of tickles my fancy at the minute,” he added.

“I had a compensation package with Omonia that is sort of finished now, so I am free to look elsewhere. I am doing some media work and have enjoyed Christmas and New Year so now I am ready to go again. I am going to start looking now and see if there is anything but it is a very difficult business.

“There are so many managers out there and so many good managers out of work so it is very competitive. You can't just go: 'Yeah I would love that job as if you are going to get it'. You've got to be patient but at 51 I am still very young and I look forward to the next challenge wherever that may be."

